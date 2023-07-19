Advertise with Us
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash in Covington

The fatal car crash scene in Covington.
The fatal car crash scene in Covington.(Collierville Police Department)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Covington Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:00 p.m. at 899 Highway 51, near Jack Bennett Road.

The pedestrian was found laying in the roadway with multiple injuries to his arm and head.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police further investigated and discovered that the pedestrian was a Nationwide Freight semi-truck driver, who parked in the turning lane.

He stepped out of his truck into the inside lane of the highway in the southbound lane, where he was hit by a Chevy Malibu, police say.

The driver told police that she saw the pedestrian walk in front of her car but she did not have enough time to react.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian died from his injuries on July 18, police say.

No charges have been filed.

