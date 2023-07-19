Advertise with Us
MPD released photos after smash, grab at liquor store

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released photos on Tuesday after a liquor store burglary on July 4.

Memphis police responded to a burglary at Brown Jug Liquor located on Summer Avenue at midnight.

The suspects rammed a vehicle into the front of the business, said police.

Smash and Grab
Smash and Grab(MPD)

The vehicle was left on the scene and was reportedly stolen.

Police say surveillance video captured two suspects entering through the security door using a sledgehammer.

After they opened the security door, eight suspects entered the business taking alcohol.

The suspects took a total of $25,000, said police.

