MLGW crews working to restore outage to thousands after severe storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President Doug McGowen says people should expect several more days of power outages following Tuesday’s storms.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 70,000 MLGW customers remain without power--down from a peak of 135,000.

McGowen says there is no exact date for when power will be restored to all, but dozens of crews are already on the case, working to restore power.

He says one reason for widespread outages was because of lightning at substations, causing them to trip offline; those have since been turned back on.

Another reason was gusty winds knocking down power lines and power poles, like on Winchester Road, where 11 poles were toppled.

Lastly, trees were toppled in the storm, with many limbs landing on power lines.

McGowen is asking residents to be prepared to clear their area as crews come to work on power restoration.

“If you have rear lot line service...if you are out, please make sure your backyard is accessible,” McGowen said. “Please make sure our crews can get there. Put your dogs up and that you eliminate any other hazards there and that you allow our folks to do their work so they they can get your power on as quickly as possible.”

He says crews are working non-stop and will continue to do so until all outages are fixed.

He also says he recognizes how frustrating the constant outages are, but emphasizes that MLGW has been moving the funding where it needs to be in order to make the proper fixes--something he says they’re already seeing in places like Orange Mound.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a place to keep cool, there are several locations open in the city of Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.