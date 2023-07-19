Advertise with Us
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges

Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis restaurant owner was arrested on tax charges on July 11.

An investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue led to the arrest of 70-year-old Neil Heins.

Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Heins on one felony count of theft over $60,000 and two felony counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns at Neil’s Grille and Bar located on Quince Road.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our Department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

Heins could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in the state prison and fined up to $25,000 for theft charges.

He could also be fined up to $3,000 for each tax charge.

