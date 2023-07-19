Advertise with Us
Man charged with burglary, assault

Jacob Wilder
Jacob Wilder(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with burglary and assault, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jacob Wilder is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Wilder made threats to national media sources to commit a mass shooting at a club in the area of Kirby Parkway and Winchester Road, according to MPD.

The threats were in retaliation for one of Wilder’s family members who was killed on July 4.

Officers found Wilder at a Greyhound bus station on Airways Boulevard and was taken into custody.

Wilder admitted to police that he committed an aggravated burglary at his former residence on Dothan Street on July 16, said police.

According to the police affidavit, Wilder kicked in the front door and pointed a gun at eight victims.

Five of the victims identified him in a six-person photo lineup.

