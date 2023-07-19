Man charged with burglary, assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with burglary and assault, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jacob Wilder is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Wilder made threats to national media sources to commit a mass shooting at a club in the area of Kirby Parkway and Winchester Road, according to MPD.

The threats were in retaliation for one of Wilder’s family members who was killed on July 4.

Officers found Wilder at a Greyhound bus station on Airways Boulevard and was taken into custody.

Wilder admitted to police that he committed an aggravated burglary at his former residence on Dothan Street on July 16, said police.

According to the police affidavit, Wilder kicked in the front door and pointed a gun at eight victims.

Five of the victims identified him in a six-person photo lineup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.