Man carjacks delivery person with AR-style rifle, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man accused of carjacking a delivery person.

On January 18, 2023, officers responded to a call regarding a carjacking at a home on Perkins Road.

According to police, a delivery person was delivering at the location.

Police say that when the delivery person finished, a man entered the driver-side door of the delivery vehicle.

When the delivery person questioned the man, he pointed an AR-style rifle at her face and demanded her keys.

Once the delivery person ran, the man was able to drive off without the keys because the car was push-start operated.

The delivery person later identified David Stockard as the man who carjacked her at gunpoint.

Stockard was arrested and taken into police custody on July 18 and is facing a number of charges including carjacking and employment of a firearm for a dangerous felony.

