Local police departments granted over $1 million to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Six local police departments have been granted $1,270,945 to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee.

The competitive Violent Crime Intervention Fund Collaborative Grant was made available to all Tennessee municipal and county law enforcement agencies through Governor Bill Lee’s efforts to aid law enforcement.

The initiative was supported and passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Six local agencies partnered together and have been awarded the over $1 million grant: the Dyersburg Police Department, Ripley Police Department, Halls Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union City Police Department, and South Fulton Police Department.

“We invited law enforcement agencies in this area to partner with the Dyersburg Police Department. The five agencies who joined us discussed the needs of each agency and determined the best course of action we felt would best benefit each of our communities. We also focused on the scope of the project to position us in the best possible way for consideration for the funding. The Dyersburg Police Department is the lead agency in the initiative, and the project director is Dyersburg Police Lieutenant Jason Alexander. I would like to thank all five local law enforcement leaders and their city administrators for agreeing to join us in this effort. I would also like to thank Lieutenant Alexander for his diligent work coordinating, writing the grant, and continued management of the collaborative grant.”

Equipment approved for the competitive grant includes the following:

83 license plate readers (deployed from Ripley to South Fulton on State Routes)

3 SkyCop mobile surveillance cameras

1 DRACO gas delivery/breaching system (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)

I SWAT robot (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)

9 crime scene canopies

30 Pocketman lighting systems

9 forensic crime scene barriers

13 metal detectors

3 thermal imaging cameras

In addition, the Dyersburg Police Department was awarded $278,102 for a separate Formula Competitive Grant.

“We applied for the Formula Grant to assist us in our efforts to reduce violent crime. Our approach to the Formula Grant was to utilize technology to police smarter. Law enforcement agencies all across the nation are struggling to hire and retain police officers. Here in Dyersburg, we have experienced the lack of cooperation on scenes of violent crime from witnesses and victims. We felt like we had a good plan with the Collaborative Grant for equipment needs, so the DPD made the decision to seek funding for surveillance cameras. The Dyersburg Police Department was awarded the additional funding which will allow the DPD to purchase 17 SkyCop surveillance cameras and 1 SkyCop mobile Surveillance camera. The 17 SkyCop cameras will be fixed units in designated high-crime areas. Cameras will also be placed at Okeena Park and the River Park/Farmers Market area. The two grants awarded do not require a local match of funds.”

