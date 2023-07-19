Local police departments granted over $1 million to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee

Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Six local police departments have been granted $1,270,945 to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee.
The competitive Violent Crime Intervention Fund Collaborative Grant was made available to all Tennessee municipal and county law enforcement agencies through Governor Bill Lee’s efforts to aid law enforcement.
The initiative was supported and passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.
Six local agencies partnered together and have been awarded the over $1 million grant: the Dyersburg Police Department, Ripley Police Department, Halls Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union City Police Department, and South Fulton Police Department.
Equipment approved for the competitive grant includes the following:
83 license plate readers (deployed from Ripley to South Fulton on State Routes)
3 SkyCop mobile surveillance cameras
1 DRACO gas delivery/breaching system (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)
I SWAT robot (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)
9 crime scene canopies
30 Pocketman lighting systems
9 forensic crime scene barriers
13 metal detectors
3 thermal imaging cameras
In addition, the Dyersburg Police Department was awarded $278,102 for a separate Formula Competitive Grant.