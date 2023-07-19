Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Local police departments granted over $1 million to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Six local police departments have been granted $1,270,945 to combat violent crime in Northwest Tennessee.

The competitive Violent Crime Intervention Fund Collaborative Grant was made available to all Tennessee municipal and county law enforcement agencies through Governor Bill Lee’s efforts to aid law enforcement.

The initiative was supported and passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Six local agencies partnered together and have been awarded the over $1 million grant: the Dyersburg Police Department, Ripley Police Department, Halls Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union City Police Department, and South Fulton Police Department.

Equipment approved for the competitive grant includes the following:

  • 83 license plate readers (deployed from Ripley to South Fulton on State Routes)
  • 3 SkyCop mobile surveillance cameras
  • 1 DRACO gas delivery/breaching system (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)
  • I SWAT robot (maintained by Dyersburg SRT)
  • 9 crime scene canopies
  • 30 Pocketman lighting systems
  • 9 forensic crime scene barriers
  • 13 metal detectors
  • 3 thermal imaging cameras

In addition, the Dyersburg Police Department was awarded $278,102 for a separate Formula Competitive Grant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

Latest News

Germantown teen with Down Syndrome hits hole-in-one
Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits
YMCA and Action News 5 have teamed up for a backpack drive!
Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive