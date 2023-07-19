Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar opens at Horseshoe Tunica

Guy Fieri opens new restaurant at Horseshoe Tunica in Mississippi
Guy Fieri opens new restaurant at Horseshoe Tunica in Mississippi(PRNewswire)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) -Horseshoe Tunica announced the opening of Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar on Wednesday.

The new restaurant will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 7:00 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

This will be Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi and it will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The restaurant is located on the main casino floor across from the World Series Poker Room.

Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen will span over 5,000 square feet and will seat up to 224 guests throughout the bar and dining area.

