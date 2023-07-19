Advertise with Us
Funeral arrangements set for retired MPD officer Mark LeSure

Mark LeSure
Mark LeSure(Antonio Avant Sr.)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for retired Memphis police officer Mark LeSure.

LeSure was found dead outside his Westwood home on July 9. He was 57 years old.

A woman has since been charged with robbing him the morning he died.

Police say LeSure collapsed near his car after retrieving $10 in cash from inside his home after 28-year-old Shuntae Daniels demanded gas money from him that morning,

His cause of death is still unknown.

Two months before his death, Mark LeSure celebrated a turning point in his life, graduating from LeMoyne Owen College with a bachelor’s in criminal justice, according to LeSure's Omega Psi Phi fraternity brother.(Antonio Avant Sr.)

LeSure is survived by his two daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, mother, father, three sisters, and two brothers.

A visitation will be held Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Eureka Truevine Baptist Church, located at 3510 Millbranch Road.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Greater New Liberty M.B. Church, located at 250 East Raines Road.

LeSure will be laid to rest at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of LeSure, click here to visit Millington Funeral Home’s Sympathy Store.

