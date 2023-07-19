Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a teenage suspect occupying the pictured dark...
USPIS: $50K reward offered after teen robs USPS mail carrier in Cordova

Latest News

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israel's president discusses relationship with US
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th...
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home