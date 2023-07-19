Advertise with Us
Dangerous heat along with a stray shower this afternoon

First Alert Weather Day
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect with heat index readings up to 110 or higher. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Look for a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Muggy and warm with lows around 80. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: It will feel like 105-110 on Thursday with highs back in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The heat will back down Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms return late Thursday night

FRIDAY: A front will move through with an isolated shower or storm possible. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look “less hot”. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs will be back in the mid 90s next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

