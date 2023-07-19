Crews free drivers stuck under downed power lines on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several people were trapped inside their cars for hours Monday night.

Power lines fell on the drivers on Winchester Road during a storm and they were unable to move.

MLGW officials say the wind brought down eleven power poles along Winchester Road along with traffic lights.

The scene was a mess for hours with lines all throughout the roadway. The first responders recused the drivers.

”Well I actually seen seven or eight cars stuck inside of the wires, and thank God everybody is ok. Nobody died, no fatalities, nobody hurt, and no electricity popping off that’s a blessing,” said Marcus Curtis, a storm witness.

Curtis went on to say he was just glad everyone involved was doing okay.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.