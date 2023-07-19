Advertise with Us
Crews free drivers stuck under downed power lines on Winchester Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several people were trapped inside their cars for hours Monday night.

Power lines fell on the drivers on Winchester Road during a storm and they were unable to move.

MLGW officials say the wind brought down eleven power poles along Winchester Road along with traffic lights.

The scene was a mess for hours with lines all throughout the roadway. The first responders recused the drivers.

”Well I actually seen seven or eight cars stuck inside of the wires, and thank God everybody is ok. Nobody died, no fatalities, nobody hurt, and no electricity popping off that’s a blessing,” said Marcus Curtis, a storm witness.

Curtis went on to say he was just glad everyone involved was doing okay.

