Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 173 shell casings recovered after hail of gunfire

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a group of people that wildly fired guns at several homes.

Surveillance footage shows multiple people who were at the scene on Wales Avenue just before 4 a.m. on July 16.

Officers say four vehicles pulled into the area before multiple people got out and began firing shots from multiple weapons, striking homes and vehicles in the area.

The suspects left the scene going northbound on Jackson Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

Latest News

Germantown teen with Down Syndrome hits hole-in-one
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits
Rex, police dog, struck by lightning
Police K9 hit by lightning in Dyersburg
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits