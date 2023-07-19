CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 173 shell casings recovered after hail of gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a group of people that wildly fired guns at several homes.

Surveillance footage shows multiple people who were at the scene on Wales Avenue just before 4 a.m. on July 16.

Officers say four vehicles pulled into the area before multiple people got out and began firing shots from multiple weapons, striking homes and vehicles in the area.

The suspects left the scene going northbound on Jackson Avenue.

