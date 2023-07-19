Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Best Life: No more chemo

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-growing cancer that attacks certain proteins on white blood cells.

Doctors have discovered an alternative to traditional chemotherapy for battling this disease.

Barry Taylor, a retired magician, has chronic lymphocytic leukemia — a blood cancer producing too many abnormal white blood cells.

“Your spleen and liver can enlarge, your bone marrow can become packed up with the leukemic cells,” said Dr. Ralph Boccia, Georgetown University Medical Director of blood disorders.

Instead of staying on traditional chemo, Barry’s doctors are using new therapies to treat his cancer.

“We went from fairly fixed duration therapies, to now, take it until your disease gets worse again, so, we call that treat to progression – progression to cancer. Now, we have, kinda, come full circle, where we’re realizing we could put some of these combinations together, and can give them limited therapy that might last only a year or two,” said Dr. Boccia further.

These drugs are critical for outsmarting cancer.

“He’s on a targeted drug called Acalabrutinib, a monoclonal antibody called Obinutuzumab, and another targeted drug called Venclexta,” said Dr. Boccia.

“I was in the ICU, and things were getting bad, but when I got on this Venclexta, boy, it was a lifesaver,” said Taylor.

Now Taylor is in remission but is still on drug therapies to keep his cancer at bay.

There can be side effects from any drugs, so Dr. Boccia recommends discussing treatment options with your hematologist. With these innovative therapies, doctors feel that they may be getting close to a cure.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a teenage suspect occupying the pictured dark...
USPIS: $50K reward offered after teen robs USPS mail carrier in Cordova
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown

Latest News

Best Life: No more chemo
Best Life: No more chemo
Best Life: Friendship recession
Best Life: Friendship recession
Best Life: Friendship recession
Best Life: Friendship recession
Federal prosecutors will hold demonstration of dangers of Glock switches.
Federal law agencies to hold demonstration concerning Glock switches