Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Assault arrest made after incident at Ja Morant’s home

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, was arrested for assault Wednesday.

The arrest comes more than a week after a warrant was issued for Pack’s arrest, stemming from an incident at Morant’s home in July 2022.

Morant and Pack are both accused of assaulting the now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pick-up game last summer at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee. In September 2022, the teen filed a lawsuit against the pair.

Morant claims he acted in self-defense, saying he was defending himself after Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

Investigators say Pack then knocked Holloway to the ground.

Pack told detectives that he did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head.

Pack is charged with assault-bodily harm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

Latest News

Defending FESJC winner Will Zalatoris
Defending FESJC winner Will Zalatoris makes appearance in Memphis
Defending FedEx St. Jude Championship winner makes stop in Memphis
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and former Tiger Calvin Austin III at the "Make the Right...
10th annual “Make the Right Call” camp connects NFL players from Memphis to youth
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports