Assault arrest made after incident at Ja Morant’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, was arrested for assault Wednesday.

The arrest comes more than a week after a warrant was issued for Pack’s arrest, stemming from an incident at Morant’s home in July 2022.

Morant and Pack are both accused of assaulting the now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pick-up game last summer at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee. In September 2022, the teen filed a lawsuit against the pair.

Morant claims he acted in self-defense, saying he was defending himself after Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

Investigators say Pack then knocked Holloway to the ground.

Pack told detectives that he did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head.

Pack is charged with assault-bodily harm.

