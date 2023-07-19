April shooting suspect charged with firing at man 10 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged more than three months after allegedly shooting at the son of his uncle’s girlfriend during an argument in Whitehaven.

At 2:30 p.m. on April 1, Memphis police responded to the corner of Graceland Pines Street and Southport Drive, where a woman told police that her son and her boyfriend’s nephew, 22-year-old Cedric Mayberry, got involved in an argument she was in with her boyfriend that afternoon.

She said while they were arguing, her son intervened, and that’s when Mayberry stepped in and shot at her son.

Investigators spoke with the woman’s son, who said Mayberry shot at him approximately 10 times and that he was in fear for his life.

Mayberry was arrested Monday, July 17.

He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mayberry is being held on a $150,000 bond and is set to appear in court July 26.

Court records show that in 2019, Mayberry was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pistol-whipping his girlfriend’s father after he was caught climbing through his girlfriend’s window.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.