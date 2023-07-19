Advertise with Us
ALERT DAY: critical heat stress exacerbated by power loss Wednesday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: With a combination of infrastructure issues and impending heat, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued as the heat hits its stride across the Mid-South as the upper ridge expands over the region. Another cluster of storms will edge down the northern and eastern zones of the coverage area early Wednesday. Morning 70s and 80s will trend quickly toward the middle to, a few, upper 90s. Elevated humidity levels could push ‘feels like’ temperatures toward critical levels – 110-115° amid a mix of sun and clouds. Use extra caution today, especially given the lack of power and how quickly heat related illnesses could come on. Lows will, again, only fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Another hot and steamy day across the Mid-South as the ridge of high pressure continues to hold firm, in the short term. Expect another mix of sun and clouds as temperatures run back toward the middle, to a few, upper 90s. Steamy air will push ‘feels like’ temperatures, again, above 110, in some instances. Eventually, the ridge will begin to buckle into Thursday evening allowing for a front to approach the area, kicking up another round of storm chances by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the front sluggishly pushing through the region, expect scattered downpours from time-to-time Friday as highs ease down into the upper 80s Friday; 80s to near 90 by the weekend. Most of the weekend looks to be bright and dry – though, a few showers and storms could impact areas south of I-40 early Saturday as the front slips farther south, ushering a brief push of drier air across the region.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

