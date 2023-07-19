Advertise with Us
16 summer schools closed due to severe weather

MSCS close 16 summer schools due to July 18 severe weather.
MSCS close 16 summer schools due to July 18 severe weather.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed 16 summer schools due to Tuesday’s severe weather.

The 16 summer schools that will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, due to power outages include:

  • E.E Jeter Elementary School
  • Frayser Elementary School
  • Westside Elementary School
  • Barret’s Chapel Elementary School
  • Shelby Oaks Elementary School
  • Treadwell Elementary School
  • Treadwell Middle School
  • Wells Station Elementary School
  • White Station Elementary School
  • Highland Oaks Elementary School
  • Ross Elementary School
  • Ford Road Elementary School
  • Germantown Elementary School
  • Germanshire Elementary School
  • Cordova Middle School
  • Highland Oaks Middle School

