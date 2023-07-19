16 summer schools closed due to severe weather
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed 16 summer schools due to Tuesday’s severe weather.
The 16 summer schools that will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, due to power outages include:
- E.E Jeter Elementary School
- Frayser Elementary School
- Westside Elementary School
- Barret’s Chapel Elementary School
- Shelby Oaks Elementary School
- Treadwell Elementary School
- Treadwell Middle School
- Wells Station Elementary School
- White Station Elementary School
- Highland Oaks Elementary School
- Ross Elementary School
- Ford Road Elementary School
- Germantown Elementary School
- Germanshire Elementary School
- Cordova Middle School
- Highland Oaks Middle School
