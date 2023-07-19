16 summer schools closed due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed 16 summer schools due to Tuesday’s severe weather.

The 16 summer schools that will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, due to power outages include:

E.E Jeter Elementary School

Frayser Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Barret’s Chapel Elementary School

Shelby Oaks Elementary School

Treadwell Elementary School

Treadwell Middle School

Wells Station Elementary School

White Station Elementary School

Highland Oaks Elementary School

Ross Elementary School

Ford Road Elementary School

Germantown Elementary School

Germanshire Elementary School

Cordova Middle School

Highland Oaks Middle School

Our thoughts are with those throughout Shelby County who face power outages following Tuesday’s severe storm. Memphis-Shelby County Schools continues to monitor community outages and remains in communication with MLGW as we assess school outages. We have received reports that our family messaging system is also experiencing technical difficulties following the storm, and we are actively troubleshooting those issues. Please assist us in sharing the information below with parents and families.

