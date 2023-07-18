Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:10 a.m. on McKenzie Street.

The victim, 39, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.