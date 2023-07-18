Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:10 a.m. on McKenzie Street.
The victim, 39, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.
