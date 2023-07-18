Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some back-to-school events coming up, including the Community Back 2 School Health Fair, the Grandparents Back Pack Giveaway, and the Back 2 School Blessing Party.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
