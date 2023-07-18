Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

USPIS: $50K reward offered after teen robs USPS mail carrier in Cordova

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a teenage suspect occupying the pictured dark...
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a teenage suspect occupying the pictured dark gray four-door Infiniti robbed a USPS letter carrier Monday afternoon at a Cordova apartment complex.(USPIS)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier Monday afternoon.

A teenage boy is suspected to have robbed the carrier around 3:25 p.m. Monday at the Park’s Edge at Shelby Farms Apartments, according to USPIS.

What was stolen was not disclosed.

The suspect is described as being between 16 and 17 years old, about 5′6″ to 5′7″ tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a black durag.

According to USPIS, the suspect took off in a dark gray four-door Infiniti with tinted windows (pictured).

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (choose “Law Enforcement” and reference Case No. 4077645) or Memphis Police Department at Crime Stoppers (901) 528-CASH (2274) (reference Case 23007009361ME).

USPS confirmed with Action News 5 that a $50,000 reward is also still being offered for information in an unrelated postal worker robbery that took place in Raleigh in July 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
(From left to right, top to bottom) Robert Weaver, Jaricus Selmon, Tommie Hollis, Arken...
MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’
Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Public memorial service to be held for Dr. Benjamin Mauck

Latest News

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Spencer's Forecast
There's a gun lock request increase form Shelby County residents
Residents in Shelby County increase requests for gun locks
Powerball
$500K lottery ticket sold in Memphis