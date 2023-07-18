USPIS: $50K reward offered after teen robs USPS mail carrier in Cordova

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier Monday afternoon.

A teenage boy is suspected to have robbed the carrier around 3:25 p.m. Monday at the Park’s Edge at Shelby Farms Apartments, according to USPIS.

What was stolen was not disclosed.

The suspect is described as being between 16 and 17 years old, about 5′6″ to 5′7″ tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a black durag.

According to USPIS, the suspect took off in a dark gray four-door Infiniti with tinted windows (pictured).

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (choose “Law Enforcement” and reference Case No. 4077645) or Memphis Police Department at Crime Stoppers (901) 528-CASH (2274) (reference Case 23007009361ME).

USPS confirmed with Action News 5 that a $50,000 reward is also still being offered for information in an unrelated postal worker robbery that took place in Raleigh in July 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.