Ripley apartment residents await $500 stipends for relocation

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Former tenants of the Rolling Hill Apartments and Ripley Terrace Apartments in Ripley, Tennessee, say they feel ripped off after not getting what they say was promised to them after the apartment complex promised to help with relocation.

Former Ripley Terrace tenant Cassandra Alexander said those who decided to stay within the Hallmark and Sherwood properties have gotten their money.

Others who said they wanted nothing to do with the properties say tell Action News 5 they’ve been getting the runaround on getting their security deposits or relocation expenses.

There’s been a lot of confusion over whether tenants could stay or if they had to leave.

Most recently, The Ripley Housing Authority and Hallmark/Sherwood management reached an agreement to allow RHA to take over ownership.

Former tenants said they have been waiting over a month to get a $500 moving stipend after the apartment complex promised to help with relocation.

“Where’s my money? It ain’t right!” said Alexander, who decided to move to a different apartment.

“When you see that place, you gone love it yourself. I mean, my sink ain’t doing the stanky leg, baby,” she said.

A letter from Sherwood Management tells tenants the company would pay for a moving company, refund security deposits for those who didn’t want to move into Sherwood or Hallmark properties and provide a $500 per unit stipend for food, travel and relocation costs.

It’s something Alexander says Sherwood has not delivered on.

“They don’t want to try and answer the phone or nothing,” she said. “And then the lady in the office telling me to call ‘Brian.’ Well, who is Brian? Brian is the Hallmark man. All he talking about is he not giving me the $500 dollars.”

Action News 5 visited the Ripley Terrace office on Monday. Management offered no comment.

Alexander said it’s hard to move forward with this still lingering over tenants’ heads.

“The ones that’s going through the same situation I am in,” she said. “Ask [Hallmark/Sherwood management] why they got to play with our lives, because lives ain’t nothing to play with, baby.”

Ripley Mayor Craig Fitzhugh says the housing authority has taken over and will do whatever it takes to ensure that current tenants and former tenants get what was promised.

We reached out to Hallmark Corporate but got no response.

We also reached out to the regional director of Hallmark Companies, Candy Jones, she said she will not talk to us again.

