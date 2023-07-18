Advertise with Us
Residents in Shelby County increase requests for gun locks

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A council that focuses on gun safety in Shelby County is seeing a major increase in residents requesting gun locks.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris created the Council on Gun Safety last year.

Mayor Harris says since the council started a free gun lock mail program, residents have ordered more than 700 locks.

In the last month alone, there has been a 150 percent increase in requests, according to Mayor Harris.

For a link to order a free gun lock, click here.

