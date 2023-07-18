Advertise with Us
Railroad cars disconnected from train in Collierville

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department asks the public to avoid the railroad crossings near Byhalia Road.

Several railroad cars disconnected from the train Tuesday morning, said police.

The railroad cars are blocking the crossings from Byhalia Road to Shea Road.

CPD says it could take an hour to repair.

