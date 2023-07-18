Railroad cars disconnected from train in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department asks the public to avoid the railroad crossings near Byhalia Road.

Several railroad cars disconnected from the train Tuesday morning, said police.

The railroad cars are blocking the crossings from Byhalia Road to Shea Road.

CPD says it could take an hour to repair.

