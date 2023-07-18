Over 10K MLGW customers without power during Excessive Heat Warning
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 10,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are without power during an active Excessive Heat Warning in Shelby County.
According to MLGW, the utility is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone.
Customers are asked to report outages through their account online or by calling 901-544-6500.
For downed power lines and other emergencies, call 901-528-4465.
Check the MLGW Outage Map by clicking here.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.