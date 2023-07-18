Over 10K MLGW customers without power during Excessive Heat Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 10,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are without power during an active Excessive Heat Warning in Shelby County.

According to MLGW, the utility is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone.

Customers are asked to report outages through their account online or by calling 901-544-6500.

For downed power lines and other emergencies, call 901-528-4465.

Check the MLGW Outage Map by clicking here.

We are aware of the current outages and are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone. Please use your My Account or call 544-6500 to report outages and get updates. Call 528-4465 for downed lines and other emergencies. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/NACzm3AKtM — MLGW (@MLGW) July 18, 2023

