Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

