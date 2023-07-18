MSCS leaders to discuss TCAP scores during meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County School leaders are taking a look back at TCAP Scores.

The school board is having a roundtable discussion on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Elementary School at noon.

The Tennessee Department of Education will release district-level 2022-23 TCAP results.

Thousands of third graders in the district were at risk of being held back.

Remember barely a quarter of third graders within MSCS were at proficiency in the English and Language Arts section of the test.

A state law that took effect this year puts them at risk of repeating the grade.

However - other options were available as parents appealed decisions last month that required some work on their part - through required summer school sessions and tutoring throughout the new school year.

They’re talking about how appeal processes are going - as well as other intervention tactics implemented over the summer.

Many educators and parents are still fighting back against this law - as we could be in a similar situation around this time next year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.