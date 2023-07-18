MSCS board will meet to discuss more funding for superintendent search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Shelby County School Board will meet today to discuss more funding for the search firm hired to select the district’s next superintendent.

Tuesday night’s meeting is coming just under a month away from the start of school.

Interim superintendent, Toni Williams’ contract has been extended for another year.

The search firm, Hazard Young and Attea and Associates is requesting an additional $19,000 to continue their search.

When hired back in February, the board reportedly paid the firm $38,000 to conduct the search.

It wasn’t until mid-April that the top candidates were revealed to the school board―many of which were not happy with the top three finalists, prompting the search firm to notify all candidates for reconsideration.

There was some back and forth over the desired qualifications each candidate should have in order to be considered for the role.

Board members said there was a lack of transparency on their part and many community members agreed.

There’s no new deadline for when MSCS plans to have a permanent superintendent in place.

Interim superintendent Toni Williams’ contract will expire next August, the contract also disqualifies her from applying for the permanent role.

