MPD searches for suspect in Cordova Walmart burglary

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for burglarizing a Cordova Walmart over the weekend.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Walmart located at 577 North Germantown Parkway, a man walked in through the store’s front door while it was closed, evading overnight employees.

The suspect allegedly hid in the Automotive section behind the car battery display before loading four air conditioner units onto a hand cart and pushing them out the Automotive exit door.

The suspect then backed his maroon Chevy Trailblazer up to the store, loaded the stolen merchandise, and took off, police say.

The suspect is described as a man of average build with a low haircut.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue Walmart vest, dark athletic shorts with colored lettering, calf-high white socks, and red shoes.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call the Appling Farms Station General Investigation Bureau at (901) 636-4487 or CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.