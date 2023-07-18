MPD searches for suspect in Cordova Walmart burglary

Advertise with Us
Memphis police say the pictured man is suspected of burglarizing a Cordova Walmart in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 16.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for burglarizing a Cordova Walmart over the weekend.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Walmart located at 577 North Germantown Parkway, a man walked in through the store’s front door while it was closed, evading overnight employees.

The suspect allegedly hid in the Automotive section behind the car battery display before loading four air conditioner units onto a hand cart and pushing them out the Automotive exit door.

The suspect then backed his maroon Chevy Trailblazer up to the store, loaded the stolen merchandise, and took off, police say.

The suspect is described as a man of average build with a low haircut.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue Walmart vest, dark athletic shorts with colored lettering, calf-high white socks, and red shoes.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call the Appling Farms Station General Investigation Bureau at (901) 636-4487 or CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

