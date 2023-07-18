MPD encourages residents to start neighborhood watch programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is working to establish more neighborhood watch programs to keep crime out.

“Whatever we can do to combat crime, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Willola Marshall, president of Mountain Terrace South End’s Neighborhood Watch.

A Frasyer resident for more than 30 years, Marshall said about eight years ago, she noticed changes and more activity going on in her neighborhood.

“It’s like a speed zone in our area. They think it’s an expressway, the way they speed. We have so many accidents and running into people’s homes and all that,” said Marshall.

Wanting to change that, she formed a neighborhood watch group.

The 15 active members meet monthly to discuss problems and action plans to keep the community safer.

”So we’re trying to get the speed bumps in place, hopefully to cut down some kind of safety measures,” said Marshall.

“You have people in neighborhoods that’re actively involved in making sure that the community that we serve is great,” said MPD Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Kimberly Nailor.

Officer Nailor said the Austin Peay precinct oversees about 75 neighborhood watch groups.

“The goal is to create more groups throughout the city to continue to reduce crime and build trust in the community,” she said.

“They really support whatever we’re trying to do,” said Marshall. “All we have to do is just call and ask and they are there to support us. We love them to death and we’re just glad to be a part of that team.”

If you’re interested in joining a watch program, you can call your local precinct to check if one has been made for your neighborhood.

