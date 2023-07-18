MPD: 2 injured in Frayser Popeyes shooting
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital following a shooting outside a Frayser Popeyes on Monday.
At 8:49 p.m., Memphis police responded to the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street, where a man injured in the shooting was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police found a second victim who was transported to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.
No charges have been filed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.