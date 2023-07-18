Advertise with Us
MPD: 2 injured in Frayser Popeyes shooting

The scene outside the Popeyes fast food restaurant in Frayser
The scene outside the Popeyes fast food restaurant in Frayser(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital following a shooting outside a Frayser Popeyes on Monday.

At 8:49 p.m., Memphis police responded to the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street, where a man injured in the shooting was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police found a second victim who was transported to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

