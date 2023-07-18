MPD: 2 injured in Frayser Popeyes shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital following a shooting outside a Frayser Popeyes on Monday.

At 8:49 p.m., Memphis police responded to the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street, where a man injured in the shooting was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police found a second victim who was transported to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The scene outside the Popeyes fast food restaurant in Frayser (Action News 5)

