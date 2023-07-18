MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 35 people have been arrested and charged following a joint operation targeting wanted drug dealers and fugitives in the City of Memphis.
The youngest is a 16-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder and property theft.
On Thursday, detectives with MPD’s Organized Crime Unit, Fugitive Unit, Auto Theft Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods conducted “Operation Don’t Poke the Bear.”
Along with the 35 arrests, Memphis police say 6 firearms, 1.5g of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4g of fentanyl, and 220.6g of marijuana were recovered.
The following were charged with varying crimes and/or arrested on active warrants:
- Jaricus Selmon (22) Warrant for domestic assault – bodily harm
- Tommie Hollis (46) Warrant for violation of parole
- Robert Weaver (51) Warrant for violation of parole
- Arken Summers (40) Warrant for domestic assault – bodily harm
- Michael Belew (26) Evading arrest, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia; warrants for evading arrest, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence
- Toni Madison (37) Warrant for assault – bodily harm
- Courtney Harris (36) Warrant for failure to appear
- 16-Year-Old Juvenile First-degree murder (2 Counts); warrant for property theft $10K-$60K
- Precious Whitfield (19) Warrant for aggravated assault
- Lamesha McMoore (33) Warrants for theft of merchandise under $1,000, property theft $10K-$60K
- Anthony Burns (18) Warrants for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, vandalism $1,000 or less
- Crystal Ward (37) Marijuana possession with intent to distribute, ecstasy possession with intent to distribute; warrant for aggravated assault
- Devin Ivy (31) Marijuana possession with intent to distribute, ecstasy possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence
- Michael Taylor (70) Warrant for arson
- Ladarrius Roberts (20) Warrants for property theft $10K-$60K (4 Counts), property theft $2,500-$10K, theft of merchandise, intentionally evading arrest in auto (2 Counts), domestic assault
- Tony Sykes (27) Warrants for property theft $2,500-$10K, theft of merchandise $10K-$60K, altering/forging auto plate, criminal simulation $2,500-$10K
- Dmarco Teal (24) Warrants for failure to appear, possession of a prohibited weapon
- Tarsha Ivory (24) Warrant for child abuse/neglect under 6 years old
- Mary White (42) Warrants for probation violation, aggravated assault, vandalism $1,000 or less
- Dannaer Beard (47) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Deangelo Jones (30) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Alfoeza Jones (46) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Khamron Roberts (24) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Barry Medlock (24) Warrants for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Jerome Moss (47) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance (3 counts)
- Arterious Walker (24) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance
- Derrion Daniel (27) Warrant for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute
- Marcus Knox (39) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance
- Varreous Ruby (33) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance
- Marcus Mcintyre (42) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance (2 counts)
- Larico Johnson (43) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance
- Kevin Summers (34) Warrant for cocaine distribution
- Pedro Grayer (44) Warrant for cocaine distribution
- Brandon Seaborn (30) Warrants for distributing a controlled substance, cocaine distribution
- Kendrich Henderson (48) Warrant for cocaine distribution
