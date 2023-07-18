MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 35 people have been arrested and charged following a joint operation targeting wanted drug dealers and fugitives in the City of Memphis.

The youngest is a 16-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder and property theft.

On Thursday, detectives with MPD’s Organized Crime Unit, Fugitive Unit, Auto Theft Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods conducted “Operation Don’t Poke the Bear.”

Along with the 35 arrests, Memphis police say 6 firearms, 1.5g of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4g of fentanyl, and 220.6g of marijuana were recovered.

The following were charged with varying crimes and/or arrested on active warrants:

Jaricus Selmon (22) Warrant for domestic assault – bodily harm

Tommie Hollis (46) Warrant for violation of parole

Robert Weaver (51) Warrant for violation of parole

Arken Summers (40) Warrant for domestic assault – bodily harm

Michael Belew (26) Evading arrest, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia; warrants for evading arrest, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence

Toni Madison (37) Warrant for assault – bodily harm

Courtney Harris (36) Warrant for failure to appear

16-Year-Old Juvenile First-degree murder (2 Counts); warrant for property theft $10K-$60K

Precious Whitfield (19) Warrant for aggravated assault

Lamesha McMoore (33) Warrants for theft of merchandise under $1,000, property theft $10K-$60K

Anthony Burns (18) Warrants for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, vandalism $1,000 or less

Crystal Ward (37) Marijuana possession with intent to distribute, ecstasy possession with intent to distribute; warrant for aggravated assault

Devin Ivy (31) Marijuana possession with intent to distribute, ecstasy possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence

Michael Taylor (70) Warrant for arson

Ladarrius Roberts (20) Warrants for property theft $10K-$60K (4 Counts), property theft $2,500-$10K, theft of merchandise, intentionally evading arrest in auto (2 Counts), domestic assault

Tony Sykes (27) Warrants for property theft $2,500-$10K, theft of merchandise $10K-$60K, altering/forging auto plate, criminal simulation $2,500-$10K

Dmarco Teal (24) Warrants for failure to appear, possession of a prohibited weapon

Tarsha Ivory (24) Warrant for child abuse/neglect under 6 years old

Mary White (42) Warrants for probation violation, aggravated assault, vandalism $1,000 or less

Dannaer Beard (47) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Deangelo Jones (30) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Alfoeza Jones (46) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Khamron Roberts (24) Warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Barry Medlock (24) Warrants for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Jerome Moss (47) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance (3 counts)

Arterious Walker (24) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance

Derrion Daniel (27) Warrant for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute

Marcus Knox (39) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance

Varreous Ruby (33) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance

Marcus Mcintyre (42) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance (2 counts)

Larico Johnson (43) Warrant for distributing a controlled substance

Kevin Summers (34) Warrant for cocaine distribution

Pedro Grayer (44) Warrant for cocaine distribution

Brandon Seaborn (30) Warrants for distributing a controlled substance, cocaine distribution

Kendrich Henderson (48) Warrant for cocaine distribution

