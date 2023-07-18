Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Matthew Davis is a weight loss surgeon at Memphis Le Bonheur Healthcare and consults with patients all the time about weight loss surgery options.

Dr. David joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the most popular types of weight loss surgery and what qualifies someone to be a candidate.

He also talked about the risks, benefits and recover time of weight loss surgery.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

