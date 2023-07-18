Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Matthew Davis is a weight loss surgeon at Memphis Le Bonheur Healthcare and consults with patients all the time about weight loss surgery options.

Dr. David joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the most popular types of weight loss surgery and what qualifies someone to be a candidate.

He also talked about the risks, benefits and recover time of weight loss surgery.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
(From left to right, top to bottom) Robert Weaver, Jaricus Selmon, Tommie Hollis, Arken...
MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’
The scene on Scenic Pines Drive
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Whitehaven

Latest News

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits