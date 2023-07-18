Man dead, another injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:15 a.m. on Miller Street.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim, 33, was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

