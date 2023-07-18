Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man dead, another injured in South Memphis shooting

One man dead and another man was injured on Tuesday morning.
One man dead and another man was injured on Tuesday morning.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:15 a.m. on Miller Street.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim, 33, was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Memphis
The scene on Scenic Pines Drive
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Whitehaven

Latest News

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Railgarten in Cooper-Young
Memphis is backdrop for Drake’s latest music video
Railroad cars disconnected in Collierville
Railroad cars disconnected from train in Collierville
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials