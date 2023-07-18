Isolated strong storms in parts of northeast AR and west TN through sunset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Feels-like temperatures will hold between 100 to 110 through 7 PM. Another batch of isolated storms will move through parts of northeast AR and northwest TN through 7 or 8 PM. The main severe threat is high wind and intense lightning. Stay weather alert from Covington to Alamo to Dyersburg to Osceola.

TONIGHT: Some clouds linger with lows only around 80. Winds will be southeast at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect with heat index readings up to 110 or higher. Expect a partly cloudy sky with actual highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Look for a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

LATE WEEK: It will feel like 105-110 on Thursday with highs back in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The heat will back down Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms return late Thursday night into Friday as highs come back down into the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look “less hot”, though a few showers could impact areas in north MS early Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

