Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Human waste spill on interstate leads to spinouts, crash in Connecticut

A major crash on I-95 in Bridgeport shut down the highway Monday night. (WFSB, DOT)
By Olivia Kalentek and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple vehicles, including two state police vehicles and a tractor trailer, were involved in what state police described as a major crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

The driver of a Mack truck, whom state police identified as 34-year-old Shaky Joseph of Waterbury, was charged in connection with the crashes.

The crashes happened near exit 27 on the northbound side of I-95 Monday night. The highway was closed for about three hours.

Troopers initially said an oil spill in the roadway caused the crash but later clarified it was human waste.

According to investigators, the truck towed a trailer with an unsecured load, which leaked the human waste over the lanes of the highway.

As a result, the roadway was slick. State police said they responded to help several drivers who hit the spot and were involved in collisions.

While two of their cruisers were pulled over at the median with their emergency lights activated, the driver of a tractor-trailer also hit the slick spot and lost control of his vehicle.

The tractor-trailer entered the median and struck one cruiser, which caused it to hit the second cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers said they determined that Joseph was aware of the leak. He was charged with unsecured load, reckless driving, and 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Joseph was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
(From left to right, top to bottom) Robert Weaver, Jaricus Selmon, Tommie Hollis, Arken...
MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’
The scene on Scenic Pines Drive
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Whitehaven

Latest News

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school events
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say
Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits
Most popular weight loss surgeries, risks, and benefits