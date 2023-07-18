First Alert Forecast: building heat for all, storm risk for some Tuesday

TUESDAY: An advancing upper ridge will nudge its way into the Mid-South, helping to push temperatures above average through mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 90s, ‘feels like’ temperatures will make a run for 105 by the peak heating of the day. A cluster of storms could slide down the northeastern extent of the coverage area by the end of the day; many west of I-55 will stay dry. Under partly clear skies, we’ll only fall back to the upper 70s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: The heat will hit its stride by Wednesday across the Mid-South as the upper ridge expands over the region. Morning 70s and 80s will trend quickly toward the middle to, a few, upper 90s. Elevated humidity levels could push ‘feels like’ temperatures toward critical levels – near 110 amid a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will remain quiet. Lows will, again, only fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge will begin to contract by late week allowing the heat to relax, gradually. We’ll still top out in the middle 90s on Thursday ahead of scattered storms returning late Thursday into Friday. Highs will ease down into the upper 80s Friday; 80s to near 90 by the weekend. Most of the weekend looks to be bright and dry – though, a few showers and storms could impact areas south of I-40 early Saturday as the front slips farther south, ushering a brief push of drier air across the region.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.