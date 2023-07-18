Defending FESJC winner Will Zalatoris makes appearance in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship made a stop in the 901 on Monday.

Will Zalatoris, who scored his first PGA Tour win in a thrilling playoff, made an appearance at TPC Southwind.

Unfortunately, Zalatoris won’t get the chance to defend his crown after back surgery in April. The California native actually suffered the injury a week after his triumph in Memphis.

“I really feel like I haven’t had my next act since I won here,” said Zalatoris. “I mean, even though I will have essentially taken a full year off in about a 15-month span, so, you know, it’s been a long process, but like I said, I’m looking at the big picture here.”

The 26-year-old is a big fan of TPC Southwind and knows he’ll have the itch when play gets underway in just under a month.

“When August rolls around and I’m seeing these guys compete on this golf course; there’s just something about it,” said Zalatoris. “There’s something about how you shoot 16-under, but at the same time, you feel like you’re 6-under. It just has that teeth to it.”

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship begins on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Watch Action News 5′s full interview with Zalatoris below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.