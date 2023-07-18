Advertise with Us
City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center

How the Hospitality Hub is working to end homelessness in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will open an emergency cooling center on Tuesday for those in need.

The center will open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue.

The cooling center has limited services that are not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter, according to The City of Memphis.

Those seeking overnight accommodations can seek assistance from Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue or Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue.

If you need a ride to the cooling center, call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680 to schedule a pickup via MATA.

