City of Memphis announces 4-week-long Downtown road closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the City of Memphis announced road closures for a drainage improvement project Downtown.

Beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, North Front Street, between Sycamore Avenue and Greenlaw Avenue, as well as Mill Avenue, between North Front Street and North Main Street, will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will last four weeks, according to city officials.

🚧Beginning Tuesday, July 18, at 9 a.m. and lasting for four weeks, North Front Street between Sycamore Avenue & Greenlaw Avenue, as well as Mill Avenue between North Front Street & North Main Street, will be closed to through traffic for a drainage improvement project. pic.twitter.com/HbJVfn6TLD — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) July 17, 2023

