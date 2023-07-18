Advertise with Us
City of Memphis announces 4-week-long Downtown road closures

Traffic control plan by the City of Memphis for closures effective Tuesday, July 18
Traffic control plan by the City of Memphis for closures effective Tuesday, July 18
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the City of Memphis announced road closures for a drainage improvement project Downtown.

Beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, North Front Street, between Sycamore Avenue and Greenlaw Avenue, as well as Mill Avenue, between North Front Street and North Main Street, will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will last four weeks, according to city officials.

