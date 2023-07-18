Best Life: Friendship recession

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - How many friends do you have? It seems that many of us don’t have enough, but how do you find friends?

Loneliness is rising in the United States, and it has become an epidemic. Studies show that over 30% of Americans suffer from loneliness.

Recent research shows that the pandemic and social media both caused people to become “rusty” when it comes to making friends and creating emotional bonds.

There are ways to forge new friendships and infuse your life with a renewed sense of purpose and joy.

In 2014 we spent over six hours a week with friends. Now, we’re down to less than two hours and 43 minutes. So how do you make new friends?

Experts say, there are ways you can grow your circle. First, consider joining a sports league or club. This is a good way to meet people with similar interests.

Also, take a class at a community college, you’ll meet people and possibly learn something while doing it.

You can also start your friendship journey online. The best-rated apps to find a friend include UNBLND, which connects like-minded people based on their interests and hobbies.

The Friended app breaks the ice with interactive activities like video chat, guessing games, and quizzes. It also has a “community” feature where you can post a public conversation starter to better connect with new people.

On Meetup, you can find groups of people with a common interest and join their scheduled events.

Most importantly, remember, friendships take work. Research shows it takes about 11 different encounters, each three hours long over the course of six months to turn an acquaintance into an actual friend.

The app We3 has an interesting concept. According to them, “three” is an optimal number of people who have the greatest chance of creating a friendship.

The matching process considers more than 150 factors. To be matched, you must swipe through statement cards and decide whether you agree, disagree, or stay neutral.

Based on your answers, We3 places you into a tribe of three people who have the highest compatibilities. When communicating, experts say to ditch texting and call instead.

Studies show that face-to-face contact, even over video, made people feel less isolated and more connected.

Contributors to this news report include: Ally Stratis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.