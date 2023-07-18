Advertise with Us
$500K lottery ticket sold in Memphis

Powerball
Powerball(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lucky Memphis Powerball player won $500,000.

The Powerball’s grand prize swelled to $1 billion on Tuesday after Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Abbey Mary on Riverdale Road in Memphis, according to Tennessee Lottery.

The player won by adding Double Play to their Powerball play and matching five of five balls in the Double Play drawing, said lottery officials.

