$500K lottery ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lucky Memphis Powerball player won $500,000.

The Powerball’s grand prize swelled to $1 billion on Tuesday after Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Abbey Mary on Riverdale Road in Memphis, according to Tennessee Lottery.

The player won by adding Double Play to their Powerball play and matching five of five balls in the Double Play drawing, said lottery officials.

