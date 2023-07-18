17 of 35 suspects out on bond after MPD’s Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, the Memphis Police Department arrested 35 people in what they’re calling Operation “Don’t Poke the Bear.” So far, at least 17 of the 35 suspects have bonded out of jail.

The youngest person charged was just 16 years old.

Several departments were part of the sting, including MPD’s Organized Crime Unit, Fugitive Unit, Auto Theft Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

One person who did not want to use her name tells us while the arrests do make her feel safer, it takes a community effort to reduce crime.

“It can’t just be police. It has to be people caring about the younger people in their communities and keeping them occupied and invested in what they are doing,” said a Memphis resident.

Charges against the suspects range from failure to appear in court to murder.

(From left to right, top to bottom) Robert Weaver, Jaricus Selmon, Tommie Hollis, Arken Summers, Michael Belew, Toni Madison, Courtney Harris, unidentified 16-year-old Alvin Davis, Precious Whitfield, Lamesha McMoore, Anthony Burns, Crystal Ward, Devin Ivy, Michael Taylor, Ladarrius Roberts, Tony Sykes, Dmarco Teal, Tarsha Ivory, Mary White, Dannaer Beard, Deangelo Jones, Alfoeza Jones, Khamron Roberts, Barry Medlock, Jerome Moss, Arterious Walker, Derrion Daniel, Marcus Knox, Varreous Ruby, Marcus Mcintyre, Larico Johnson, Kevin Summers, Pedro Grayer, Brandon Seaborn, and Kenrich Henderson (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The youngest suspect, 16-year-old Alvin Davis, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and property theft.

He is charged in connection with a fatal June 11 shooting on Valleydale Drive.

Sixteen-year-old Memphian London Haines said crime in the Bluff City is all too common for her generation.

“It kind of hurts my own feelings to realize that it’s a dangerous area sometimes with the crime that goes on,” Haines said. “We don’t see each other as humans and see [others] as our cousin or our little brother or our little sister. Knowing my age and how young I am, I wouldn’t think to do some of the things that go on, but many people have different situations, so I can understand.”

Now, at least half of the suspects arrested during Thursday’s joint operation have been released.

Some people believe that is part of the problem in Memphis.

Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office about the release of those suspects.

They say they cannot comment on bond amounts set by judicial commissioners and can only comment on individual cases.

