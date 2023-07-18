Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old has been identified and charged for causing a fire inside the Collierville Kroger, according to Collierville Police Department.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated arson.

According to city officials, firefighters extinguished a blaze that began inside the store located at South Houston Levee Road and Winchester Road on July 11.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
(From left to right, top to bottom) Robert Weaver, Jaricus Selmon, Tommie Hollis, Arken...
MPD: 16-year-old double murder suspect youngest among 35 arrested in Operation ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’
The scene on Scenic Pines Drive
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Whitehaven

Latest News

Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
Consumer Reports: Summertime essentials
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: building heat for all, storm risk for some Tuesday
The shooting scene on McKenzie Street.
Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
Railgarten in Cooper-Young
Memphis is backdrop for Drake’s latest music video