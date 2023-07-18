13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old has been identified and charged for causing a fire inside the Collierville Kroger, according to Collierville Police Department.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated arson.

According to city officials, firefighters extinguished a blaze that began inside the store located at South Houston Levee Road and Winchester Road on July 11.

We appreciate the teamwork between the Collierville Fire & Rescue, Office of Fire Prevention, and Collierville Police Detectives. Also, kudos to Collierville Fire for their quick response and knockdown of the fire. This fire had the potential to do extensive damage to the store.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.