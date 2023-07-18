10th annual “Make the Right Call” camp connects NFL players from Memphis to youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Middle school football players from across the Mid-South had the chance to learn from NFL players from Memphis at the 10th annual “Make the Right Call” camp at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The camp is hosted by Germantown football head coach Gene Robinson, and is free for all attendees.

A lot of these kids are gaining confidence today,” said Robinson. “They’re making plays, they’re seeing themselves make plays. They’re getting congratulated by an NFL player who’s from Memphis.

“It’s just making themselves believe in themselves. And it’s direct, you know you see success, you want success, and then you have it.”

The high-profile guests included nine-year NFL veteran Daren Bates, Whitehaven alum and current Dolphins rookie Aubrey Miller, and former Tigers star wide receiver and current Pittsburgh Steeler, Calvin Austin.

“It means a lot to me, just because I remember going to camps when I was little,” said Austin. “Looking at the NFL players that used to play for Memphis, Bobby McCain, Dontari Poe, all those guys.

“You know to be looked up to as one of those guys is just a special feeling, and I’m extremely blessed. So just to be around them, talk to them, throw the football with them, teach them some little pointers here and there, it’s great, I love it.”

