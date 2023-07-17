Woman arrested for deadly teen shooting on Wild Rye Lane, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager.

On June 15, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Wild Rye Lane near Village Grove Drive.

According to police, Ashantia Dillard approached the teen, who was near the apartment pool.

Police say that Dillard approached three bystanders, and accused one of them of assault.

Another person with a gun then began firing shots at the three bystanders, killing one teen in the process.

When police arrived, the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dillard is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

