Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are pushing to get illegal gun machine conversion devices out of criminals’ hands.

The devices, also known as Glock switches, turn semi-automatic guns fully automatic.

It’s a threat to the public, according to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee, Kevin Ritz.

Ritz said he’s seen an increase in devices in the Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, areas.

RELATED — Federal law agencies to hold demonstration concerning Glock switches

In May, Ritz’s office announced convictions for criminals caught with Glock switches in their possession. The youngest person was 20 years old and the oldest was 42 years old.

“We have several dozen pending prosecutions right now on the federal side,” Ritz explained. “We’ve adopted these cases for federal prosecution. These are individuals again, possessing, using, distributing these switches. And these are illegal machine gun conversion devices. Essentially, federal law treats them as machine guns.”

The Memphis Police Department confiscates up to four each week, according to Assistant Chief Don Crowe. The difficulty, according to Crowe, is not knowing how many devices are out on the streets until the guns are collected.

“It’s a very difficult number to track,” Crowe explained. “So, this past weekend, we had two different crime scenes with over 100 shell casings recovered from those crime scenes. When we see that, we always suspect that there is a fully automatic weapon on that scene.”

Owning a Glock switch is a federal crime, and law enforcement agencies are urging those with them to turn them over.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Judge maintains decision in Alicia Franklin lawsuit
US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes
Spencer's Forecast
Chaddarius Peoples, 24
Man charged with murder after deadly Memphis apartment shooting