Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tennessee community, technical colleges will see tuition hike this fall

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Tennessee students will have to pay more for their education this fall.

This comes after The Tennessee Board of Regents approved a tuition increase for all 37 community and technical colleges across the state with just five weeks until classes begin.

Tuition will increase by 3%.

Officials at Southwest Tennessee Community College say the money will help give students the quality education they deserve.

“Tennessee Board of Regents sets our tuition rate, they set the rate for all community colleges, and they determined that in order to provide, to continue to provide quality education, a tuition increase was necessary,” said Southwest CFO Jeannie Smith.

However, if students receive a state or federal scholarship, the increase will not affect them.

“Most of our students are recipients of either a state or federal scholarship,” Smith said. “They cover all the tuition costs, so those students will not be impacted by this tuition increase.”

The decision to raise tuition was not easy.

“With inflationary rates that we’ve been looking at, the board determined that we still would need to increase tuition,” Smith said.

If you’re a student facing financial hardship, there could still be help for you.

“We are encouraging all students to reach out to our financial aid office or student fare’s office if they have questions or issues,” Smith said.

Southwest officials say all students need to make sure they’re taking advantage of financial aid that they qualify for.

Additional scholarships are also available to those who might be struggling financially.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes
Judge maintains decision in Alicia Franklin lawsuit
Ripley apartment residents await $500 stipends for relocation
Tennessee community, technical colleges will see tuition hike this fall
Rolling Hills, Ripley Terrace residents await $500 stipends
Ripley apartment residents await $500 stipends for relocation