Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police investigating the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a Long Island storage facility

(Source: CNN/WABC/SUFFOLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/WPIX/YOUTUBE/"BONJOUR REALITY"/COUNTY COURT OF SUFFOLK COUNTY/SUFFOLK COUNTY DA'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Detectives investigating the long-unsolved murders known as the Gilgo Beach killings searched a storage facility in the Long Island community of Amityville over the weekend, police said.

Suffolk County police confirmed Monday that detectives executed a search warrant at Omega Self Storage on Sunrise Highway related to the investigation that led to last week’s arrest of architect Rex Heuermann. He was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims whose remains were found buried along a remote beach highway.

This combination of undated image provided by the Suffolk County Police Department, shows...
This combination of undated image provided by the Suffolk County Police Department, shows Melissa Barthelemy, top left, Amber Costello, top right, Megan Waterman, bottom left, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Rex Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman over a decade ago. He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of another woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. (Suffolk County Police Department via AP)(AP)

Heuermann, who has lived for decades across a bay from where the remains were found, was first identified as a suspect in the killings in March 2022, when detectives linked him to a pickup truck that a witness reported seeing when one of the victims disappeared in 2010.

Heuermann has denied committing the crimes, his attorney, Michael Brown, said.

It was not clear what connection the storage facility in Amityville might have to the investigation.

A police vehicle was still parked at the facility behind yellow tape on Monday after detectives conducted the search Sunday.

A message seeking comment was left with managers at the storage facility.

A suspect is in custody for the deaths of three of the four women known as the “Gilgo Four." (CNN, WABC, WPIX, WCBS, SUFFOLK COUNTY POLICE,GOOGLE EARTH)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine Monday; building heat through mid-week
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on...
Second Alzheimer’s drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk