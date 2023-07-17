Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting at Crockett Place

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Crockett Place near Breedlove Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one male had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on possible suspect(s).

