MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting at Crockett Place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Crockett Place near Breedlove Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one male had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on possible suspect(s).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.